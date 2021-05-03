WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Wide receiver Rondale Moore was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 National Football League Draft. Moore is the first Purdue player taken in the second round since Kawann Short was tabbed by the Carolina Panthers with the 44th pick in 2013.
Moore electrified college football during his first season with the Boilermakers in 2018 when he became the first Big Ten true freshman to earn consensus All-America honors, while winning the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player. He was named the 2018 Big Ten Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year after catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He broke the school's single season record with 2,215 all-purpose yards.
Although injuries limited Moore to merely seven games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons and 20 combined in three years, he wrapped up his Purdue career eighth in school history in receptions (178), 12th in receiving yards (1,915), tied for 15th in receiving touchdowns (14) and 15th in all-purpose yards (3,094).
Moore is the first Purdue wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft since DeAngelo Yancey was taken by Green Bay in 2017. Purdue icon Drew Brees was also a second-round selection by the San Diego Chargers in 2001.