Fiber Arts Group – June 28, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
POP Club – June 29, 5 p.m.: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for FREE POP bucks-$2 to spend at the market each time they visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
Morning Storytime: Critters – June 30, 10 a.m.: Come join us as we explore different animal themes for storytime. You can find us on the patio if it is nice.
Secrets of Cicadas with Andrew Westfall – June 30, 3 p.m.: Join us as Andrew Westfall, of the White County Purdue Extension, tells all the ins and outs of cicadas.
Garden Club – July 1, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be dog-friendly as well! Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in June and July, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.