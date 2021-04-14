Monday Morning Book Discussion – April 19 at 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Egg-cellent Spring Egg Hunt – April 19 at 3 p.m.: Come in for an egg-cellent time of searching our lawn for eggs to turn in for a goody bag! Numbers will be determined the day of depending on turnout.
Tuesday Evening movie: “News of the World” – April 20 at 4 p.m.: Join us for an early evening movie showing “News of the World” starring Tom Hanks on our new movie screen! Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of White County, we were able to upgrade our audio and visual equipment.
Instagram Storytime – April 21 at 10 a.m.: We will be meeting virtually for a bit. You can join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instagram. Our account is mutpl! We hope to see you there! If you cannot meet us there, drop us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video!
Cooking with Amanda for Teens: Homemade Sloppy Joe – April 21 at 3 p.m.: We invite teens to come learn how to make homemade meals! For this month we will be making homemade sloppy joe. There will be a meatless option provided as well.
Teen Thursday: Handstitched Pillows: April 22 at 3:30 p.m. — We invite teens to come spend time with friends and be creative. This week’s craft is handstitched pillows.
Arts ‘n Crafts: Hot Glue Earrings – April 23 at 3 p.m.: Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required. Craft: Hot Glue Earrings.
Furniture Fort: April showers bring May flowers, so April will be a great time to have a furniture fort party! Miss Tammy will be on Facebook Live from her own furniture fort. She has lots of ideas of things for you to try and you can pick up a fort kit the week before.
Make sure to register for a kit and be on live with a comment or a picture of you in your fort and you could win a cardboard castle fort of your very own!
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in April, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.