MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library began new limited hours Feb. 1.
Patrons are welcome to visit the library to use the computer, copier, fax, notary and browse the collection during the limited hours, which are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-7 p.m.
Curbside service will continue during the limited hours. Masks will be required inside the library.
For curbside service, patrons can call the library and request up to 10 items for checkout. Staff will search for items, then call back to reserve a pick-up time. Staff will not accept returns from the vehicle; they will need to be returned to the book drop.
Those with holds to pick up can use the curbside service to receive them. Call in advance to allow staff time to find and gather items, before arriving for pick-up.
All items being returned to the library will be placed into quarantine for three days and checked in on the fourth day. Due to this quarantine process, accounts may not be current.
People are encouraged to visit the library's website to explore resources and databases available to access from home. On the library’s website, people will find a list of free activities to access from home including, eBooks, educational programs, entertainment, story times and virtual tours.
Ask how to borrow eBooks, movies, TV series, audiobooks, and music for free using the Libby/Overdrive and Hoopla apps.
The library will offer virtual programs and make-and-take crafts during February. Registration will be required for these programs. Visit the library's website and calendar to see further details about these programs.
For more information, contact the library at 574-583-2665.