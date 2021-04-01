MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will host a blood drive April 14 from 1-7 p.m. in the library’s program room.
If patrons would like to donate, they can either call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter "montutpl" to schedule an appointment.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in April, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.