MONTICELLO, Ind. —Teen Tuesday – March 16 at 3:30 p.m.: After school program for teens to come and be creative and craft DIY bracelets.
Children’s take It Make It – March 17: Stop by the children’s desk anytime to collect your pot of gold craft kit for a fun St. Patrick’s Day activity!
Wheels of Fun – March 15 at 10 a.m.: Join us on Instagram Live for a wheel-y good time talking about and playing with circles for Pi Day! Don’t know what that is? Never fear, Miss Hannah is here to explain.
Instagram Storytime – March 17 at 10 a.m.: We will be meeting virtually for a bit. You can join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instagram. Our account is mutpl! We hope to see you there! If you cannot not meet us there, drop us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video. Watch Facebook and Instagram for notices when we can meet in person.
Cooking With Amanda for Teens – March 17 at 3 p.m.: Afterschool activity for teens to come and learn interesting recipes.
Teen Thursday – March 18 at 3:30 p.m.: After school program for teens to come and create their own DIY clipboards.
Virtual Tour of the Ford Theatre – March 18 at 6 p.m.: Join us for a special genealogy presentation to explore and experience the historic Ford Theatre virtually from home. You must register for this presentation to virtually tour the Ford Theatre.
Monday Morning Book Discussion – March 19 at 10:30 a.m.: We will be discussing this month’s title, “Have You Seen Luis Velez?” by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
Scheduling may change due to the pandemic. Contact the library at 574-583-2665 or visit www.monticello.lib.in.us for details on programs and changes.