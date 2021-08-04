Garden Club – Aug. 5, 10 a.m.: Come find me in the garden! Want to explore gardening and learn about plants? Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies! Everything we grow will be Dog-Friendly. Those that garden get to take home what we grow.
Back to School Shark Party for kids – Aug. 6, 3 p.m.: Join us for a super fun afternoon to kick off Shark Week and the first week of school. We will have shark-themed games and making play-dough soap.
Children’s Arts N’ Crafts: DIY Flower Bucket – Aug. 7, 11 a.m.: Join us to decorate your very own flower bucket. We will have Fresh flowers to plant in your bucket after you are done decorating.
LEGO League – Aug. 9, 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a weekly event which children can be creative and build with Legos. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Fiber Arts Group – Aug. 9, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – Aug. 10, 3 p.m.: LittleBits, Legos, cardboard, and more. What will you discover, imagine and create?
Adult Trivia Night: Bridgerton – Aug. 10, 6 p.m.: Come test your knowledge of the Bridgerton series at this month’s adult trivia night. You’ll be tested on how much you know about the characters, books, the Netflix series and more. Registration is required as we have limited space. For patrons who do not want to attend in person, a Zoom link can be provided along with their registration.
Dog Days of Storytime – Aug. 11, 10 a.m.: Join Miss Tammy on the Patio for some messy educational fun and stories. Mr. Duffers will be there to join in the shenanigans. We will have the water table out, too.
Adult Arts n Crafts: Origami Class – Aug. 13, 3 p.m.: Origami is the Japanese art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures. This month we’ll be learning how to make origami sharks in honor of shark week. The pattern we will be following is from Papersharks.org, a site dedicated to the conservation of wild shark populations. “Paper Sharks is a project that aims to raise support and awareness for shark conservation. In the same way that folding a thousand origami cranes has become a symbolic expression of hope and perseverance, Paper Sharks is a project that aims to inspire hope and support for sharks.”
Free Comic Book Day – Aug. 14, all-day: Stop by the library anytime on Aug. 14 to pick up a free comic as part of free comic book day. Visit your local comic stores to find more free comics and goodies.
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – Aug. 14, 10 a.m.: LittleBits, Legos, cardboard, and more. What will you discover, imagine and create?
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in August, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.