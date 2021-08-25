Fiber Arts Group – Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the North Window: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
Gamer Tuesday – Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m.: We Invite teens to come get their game on and compete with friends! We have a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for teens to challenge each other on.
National Overdose Awareness Day Event – Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.: Join us as White County United Way presents an overdose victim memorial and shares moments of remembrance and hope along with a traveling memorial wall. Light refreshments will be served.
Teen Thursdays – Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to stop by the Library for after school activities, games, and snacks. Bring friends!
Children’s Arts n’ Crafts: DIY Autumn Wreath Kit – Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.: Stop by the Children’s desk any time after 11 a.m. to pick up an autumn wreath kit! You are welcome to complete the craft in the library or take it home to make there! Kits will be available while supplies last.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.
For a listing of upcoming events in September, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.