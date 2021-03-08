MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library now has new hours.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
People can enter the library and use the facilities to browse, check out materials, return items, use the computers, fax and notary service. Masks and social distancing will be required within the library and at all programs. The library will continue to monitor the number of people within the building and limit if needed.
Patrons who are not ready to enter the library may continue to use curbside service. Patrons can call the library and request up to 10 items for checkout. Staff will search for items, then call to reserve a pick-up time.
Staff will not accept returns from the vehicle; they must be returned to the book drop. Hours for curbside are the same as the aforementioned hours.
All items being returned to the library will be placed into quarantine for three days and checked in on the fourth day. Due to this quarantine process, accounts may not be current.
During March, the adult, children’s and teen departments will offer several programs for patrons to enjoy. Join the virtual trivia night, Instagram Storytime, enjoy creating crafts, and after school programs for teens. Check out the library’s Facebook page and calendar to see if the event is being offered in person or virtual.
Like and follow the library on Facebook to receive information on upcoming events and news. Check out the library’s YouTube channel to enjoy and watch book reviews, story times, cooking and exploring resources.