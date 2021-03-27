MONTICELLO — A longtime familiar face with the Monticello-Union Township Public Library has resigned.
Art Morgan was less than a year away from serving his fourth full four-year term — that’s 16 years — on the MUTPL Board of Trustees when the board accepted his resignation at its recent monthly meeting. No reason was given for the resignation.
During his almost 16 years on the board, Morgan was president for eight of them.
“It is with my sincerest gratitude to thank Art for his time and service at the library and in the community,” Tina Emerick, director of the library, said in a press release. “He has served with dedication and flexibility to see opportunities with the changing times. The library wants to honor and thank Art Morgan for his dedication and time. His hours of service to the board and the Friends of the Library are deeply appreciated.”
People will get their chance to honor him April 5 when the library plans an open house celebrating National Library Week. Hours will be 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Morgan, an Ohio native, met up with a Monticello girl named Sherry in 1952. A military veteran, he served in South Korea and then married Sherry in 1955. They settled in Lafayette, but eventually made their permanent home in Monticello, where they raised their three children.
Morgan worked in various capacities for the Herald Journal, Journal and Courier and The Weekly for 25 years. He has often met up with friends for breakfast over the years and has been active as a member of the library for 15 years.
In addition to serving on the board of trustees, Morgan also served on the Friends of the Library board and, in recent years, served as president of the Friends of the Library. He is still active with this group, along with his wife and others, in the community.