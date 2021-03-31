MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will join libraries in schools, colleges and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week.
Slated for April 4-10, National Library Week is a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.
The library will celebrate this week by offering programming:
The Art of the Landscapes: 2 Perspectives-Art Show Opening – April 5: From April 5 to the April 30, we will be hosting a viewing for the amazing and beautiful landscapes created by artists Terry Lacy and Alan McConnell.
Monday Morning Book Discussion – April 5, 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Library Open House – April 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Join us at an open house to celebrate National Library Week and to recognize and honor Art Morgan, the Library’s Board of Trustees President, who has resigned from serving on the library board.
S.T.E.M. Tuesday Club – April 6, 3:30 p.m.: LittleBits, Legos, Cardboard, and More! What will you Discover, Imagine and Create? We are going to be in person! We will have the Code-a-pillar and Dash/Dot Robots out! Remember, all children older than 8 years old must wear a mask.
Instagram Storytime – April 7, 10 a.m.: We will be meeting virtually for a bit. You can join us every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Instagram. Our account is @mutpl! We hope to see you there! If you cannot meet us there, send us an email at childrens@monticello.lib.in.us and we will send you the link to our YouTube video!
Library Week 2,021 Second Read In –April 7, 2-6 p.m.: Celebrate 2021 by coming into the library and reading for 2,021 seconds (Just over 33 minutes)! From 2 – 6 p.m., come on in grab a timer, your favorite book, and a spot in the library, and READ! Can’t make it in that day? Don’t worry! Celebrate on your own, post a picture, and tag us in it!
- Virtual Family Game Night: Bingo Fun for Families!
- – April 7, 6 p.m.: In celebration of National Library Week, join us for a fun virtual evening of Bingo with the whole family. Participants will need to visit the library to pick up their Bingo sheet for how many are playing. Prizes will be awarded! Registration is required
- Teen Thursday: Community Rocks
- – April 8, 3:30 p.m.: We invite teens to participate in our Community Rocks rock painting program to decorate the library walkways in celebration of National Library Week! There is an option to collect your rocks and take them home to paint and return.
- Community Rocks
- – April 8, 4:30 p.m.: Join us in celebrating National Library Week by visiting the library and painting rocks to decorate our rock path on the library’s south lawn. All ages are invited to join us on the patio and get creative in painting rocks. There is an option to collect your rocks and take them home to paint and return.
- S.T.E.M. Saturday Club
- – April 10, 10 a.m.: LittleBits, Legos, Cardboard, and More! What will you Discover, Imagine and Create? We are going to be in person! We will have the Code-a-pillar and Dash/Dot Robots out! Remember all children over eight needs to wear a mask.
The Art of the Landscapes: 2 Perspectives reception – April 10, 2 p.m.: We will be hosting a reception for the artists, Terry Lacy and Alan McConnell, which we invite patrons to attend to learn more about each of their artworks.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in April, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
Questions about services and resources? Contact the library at 574-583-2665.