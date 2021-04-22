MONTICELLO — The Monticello Parks Department, along with friends of the parks, will have an Earth Day celebration Saturday in City Park.
Rick Read, of the Sycamore Audubon Society, will lead a bird walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. It will start at the Shady Rest Pavilion. At 9 p.m., he will lead people on an owl walk that will also start at the pavilion.
People are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, though staff will have some available on site to use.
Between 1-3 p.m., there will be an Earth Day Fair in City Park. Rain is in the forecast, so if the weather turns bad, the fair will move indoors to the Anheier Building.
Unless it is raining at 7:30 a.m. and/or 9 p.m., the bird and owl walks will take place as planned.
Earth Day is April 22.