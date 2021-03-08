MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will have a genealogy program featuring a virtual tour of the historic Ford's Theater at 6 p.m. March 18.
This is a special presentation and opportunity to explore and experience the Ford's Theater virtually from home. In order to participate, people must register for this presentation to view the tour.
The program will be conducted virtually via Zoom, a video conference application. Registration is required to attend and can be reserved through the link in the program description on the Evanced calendar or by contacting the Adult Department at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.
People who do not have Internet access and would like to attend this presentation should contact the Adult Department to ask how to join.