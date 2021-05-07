MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library will host a mental health fair May 19.
It will be 4-6 p.m. at the library. The goal is to spread awareness about the importance of mental health, start a conversation about mental illness, and do our part to diminish the stigma associated with mental illness so the community can become advocates of mental health.
Join the staff to receive information about mental health, discuss warning signs and symptoms of mental illness, and ask questions to the agencies, organizations and licensed therapists attending the mental health fair.
The agencies available at the fair are NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), Valley Oaks Health, White County United Way, IU Health Positive Link, and Family Health Clinic. Twin Lakes educator Michael Gilbert and licensed therapist Judy Gilbert will be available at the fair.
At 6 p.m. May 19, join the staff for a special presentation titled, "In Our Own Voice," to listen and have an understanding of individuals coping with mental conditions presented by NAMI.
The NAMI presentation educates the audience about living with a mental illness, dispels misconceptions, and helps to eliminate stigma.
For more information, contact the library at 574-583-2665 ext. 3307 or email adult@monticello.lib.in.us.