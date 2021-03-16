March 5
10:48 a.m. – 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:23 p.m. – 12200 block of North Upper Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 6
6:18 a.m. – 6000 block of North 300 East, Monticello, EMS call
12:35 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Road, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries.
2:52 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
2:53 p.m. – 100 block of West State Road 18, Brookston, EMS call
5:57 p.m. – 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
6:29 p.m. – 2900 block of East Bradford Court, Monon, EMS call
11:13 p.m. – 5200 block of East Colonial Oaks Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 7
2:34 a.m. – 2400 block of South 425 East, Monticello, EMS call
6:01 a.m. – 7100 block of North Lakewood Drive, Monticello, EMS call
7:28 a.m. – 100 block of North 1450 East, Burnettsville, EMS call
4:15 p.m. – 5500 block of Richey Lane, Monticello, Water and ice-related rescue, other
8:41 p.m. – 100 block of North Washington Street, Reynolds, EMS call
10:38 p.m. – 3700 block of East Luse Road, Monticello, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
March 8
2:07 p.m. – 2100 block of North 900 East, Cultivated grain or crop fire
3:56 p.m. – 7400 block of East US 24, Monticello, Brush fire
5:30 p.m. – 3800 block of East Forest Lodge Loop, Monticello, EMS call
8:46 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:07 p.m. – 1000 block of South Prairie Street, Brookston, EMS call
March 9
5:35 a.m. – 3000 block of Kozy Kove, Monon, EMS call
9:47 a.m. – 5200 block of East Chandler Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
12:27 p.m. – 4100 block of North 1350 East, Idaville, Assist invalid
6:26 p.m. – 100 block of West Spencer Street, Chalmers, EMS call
9:46 p.m. – 700 block of East Walnut Street, Chalmers, EMS call
11:06 p.m. – 2200 bock of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 10
7:53 a.m. – 300 block of South Third Street, Monticello, EMS call
11:11 a.m. – I 65 and 188 mm, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
11:14 a.m. – 6500 block of East Riverwood Court, Monticello, EMS call
11:22 a.m. – I 65 and 186 mm, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
2:14 p.m. – 300 block of South State Road 43, Chalmers, EMS call
4:21 p.m. – 12000 block of North White Oaks Drive, Monticello, Brush fire
5:59 p.m. – 2200 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
March 11
10:40 a.m. – 1100 North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:45 a.m. – 4100 block of North Denver Court, Monticello, EMS call
11:58 a.m. – 300 block of East Broadway Street, Monon, EMS call
11:58 p.m. – 300 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
March 12
4:18 a.m. – 200 block of East State Road 16, Monon, EMS call