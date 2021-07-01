MONTICELLO — The Monticello Garden Club is coming back with an annual favorite.
The club plans to restart its Garden Walk after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Tickets and booklets are available at Garden Station, Musall’s and Norway Gardens, as well as from any club member.
Tickets can be purchased at the participating residential gardens on the day of the event.
The Garden Walk generates the club’s major income that supports the ongoing maintenance of their community gardens that beautify the city.
Members of the club are replanting the north and south medians of Railroad Street — just one of their many gardens throughout Monticello. Even if you can’t attend the Garden Walk, people are encoouraged to show their support by providing a donation toward this cause by purchasing the tickets.
For questions or more information, contact Jan Buchler, Monticello Garden Club, janbuchler@icloud.com or at 708-710-8512.