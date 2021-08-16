Listen to this article

Aug. 6

10:58 a.m. – 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Monticello, EMS call

1:58 p.m. – 1300 block of East Dollar Court, Brookston, EMS call

4:01 p.m. – 300 block of South Second Street, Monticello, False alarm or false call, other

Aug. 7

8:17 a.m. – 5200 block of Chandler Drive, Monticello, Public service

9:59 a.m. – 800 block of Hilltop Court, Monticello, EMS call

10:57 a.m. – 200 block of East Marion Street, Monticello, Assist invalid

4:36 p.m. – 1400 block of East US Highway 24, Reynolds, EMS call

5:56 p.m. – 2800 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

7:30 p.m. – 5300 block of West Norway Road, Monticello, EMS call

8:26 p.m. – 11900 block of West Pirates Roost Road, Monticello, EMS call

8:47 p.m. – 600 block of Juanita Street, Monticello, EMS call

9 p.m. — 3200 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, No incident found on arrival at dispatch address

9:46 p.m. – 12400 block of West 725 North, Monticello, EMS call

9:46 p.m. – 12200 block of West 725 North, Monticello, EMS call

Aug. 8

11:20 a.m. – 400 block of North Arch Street, Monon, EMS call

12:55 p.m. – 1100 block of South Brackney Street, Brookston, EMS call

5:24 p.m. – 6700 block of North Skaggs Court, Monticello, EMS call

6:54 p.m. – 200 block of West Broadway and Railroad Street, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries

7:10 p.m. – 100 block of Airport Road, Monticello, Public service assistance, other

7:37 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Road, Monticello, EMS call

8:46 p.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call and Medical assist

10:58 p.m. – 200 block of Ripley and Third Streets, Brookston, Rescue, EMS incident, other

Aug. 9

1:01 a.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Road, Monticello, EMS call and Medical assist

6:28 a.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

6:50 a.m. – 300 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid

8:05 a.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:21 a.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

10:41 a.m. – 3000 block of North Lakeshore Drive, EMS call

10:59 a.m. – 3000 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid

11:14 a.m. – 1000 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, Gas leak

12:10 p.m. – 900 block of Calley Drive, Monticello, Carbon monoxide incident

12:21 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

2:33 p.m. – 1800 block of Roundabout, Monticello, EMS call

3:31 p.m. – 1900 block of East 700 South, Reynolds, EMS call

4:30 p.m. – 600 block of Anchor Court, Monticello, EMS call

4:42 p.m. – 4200 block of East 100 North, Monticello, Assist invalid

9:36 p.m. – 1400 block of Brookston, EMS call

Aug. 10

1:25 a.m. – 9800 block of North Downey Drive, Buffalo, EMS call

4:36 a.m. – 1100 block of North US Highway 421, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries

8:25 a.m. – 5900 block of East Sheridan Road, Monticello, EMS call

10:35 a.m. – 200 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

11:16 a.m. – 900 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, Biological hazard investigation, none found

2:28 p.m. – 200 block of West Harrison Street, Monon, Rescue, EMS incident, other

3:26 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

6 p.m. – Hanawalt and Illinois Street, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

8:09 p.m. – 4800 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

9:25 p.m. – 4500 block of East Amos Drive, Monticello, EMS call

9:44 p.m. – 1100 block of Foxwood Drive, Monticello, EMS call

Aug. 11

7:55 a.m. – I-65 191 mile-marker, Wolcott, Assist police or other governmental agency

8:18 a.m. – 700 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

2:12 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call

3:09 p.m. – 700 block of West Broadway Street, Monticello, EMS call

5:42 p.m. – 1500 block of West State Road 16, Monon, EMS incident, other

7:06 p.m. – 400 block of South Main Street, Idaville, EMS call

10:06 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call

Aug. 12

1:28 a.m. – 600 block of North Elm Street, Monon, EMS call

10:47 a.m. – 6500 block of East Chapman Drive, Monticello, EMS call

11:05 a.m. – 4200 block of North Silver Camp Court, EMS call

12:24 p.m. – 400 block of North Illinois Street, Monticello, EMS call

3:11 p.m. – 4200 block of East Penrod Drive, EMS call

3:57 p.m. – 1000 block of South Prairie Street, Brookston, EMS call

5:04 p.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call

5:30 p.m. – 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call

7:32 p.m. – 700 block of East Washington Street, Monticello, EMS call

9:22 p.m. – 10200 block of West 875 Road North, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

9:27 p.m. – 200 block of North State Road 39, Monticello, EMS call

Aug. 13

11:15 a.m. – 3800 block of East 900 North, Monon, EMS incident, other

12:01 p.m. – 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call

2:58 p.m. – 100 block of South Countrybrook Drive, Monticello, EMS call

3:16 p.m. – 4500 block of Lynn View Drive, Monticello, EMS call

6:26 p.m. – 800 block of East State Road 18, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

8:30 p.m. – 1100 block of East Ohio Street, Monticello, EMS call

