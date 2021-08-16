Aug. 6
10:58 a.m. – 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Monticello, EMS call
1:58 p.m. – 1300 block of East Dollar Court, Brookston, EMS call
4:01 p.m. – 300 block of South Second Street, Monticello, False alarm or false call, other
Aug. 7
8:17 a.m. – 5200 block of Chandler Drive, Monticello, Public service
9:59 a.m. – 800 block of Hilltop Court, Monticello, EMS call
10:57 a.m. – 200 block of East Marion Street, Monticello, Assist invalid
4:36 p.m. – 1400 block of East US Highway 24, Reynolds, EMS call
5:56 p.m. – 2800 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
7:30 p.m. – 5300 block of West Norway Road, Monticello, EMS call
8:26 p.m. – 11900 block of West Pirates Roost Road, Monticello, EMS call
8:47 p.m. – 600 block of Juanita Street, Monticello, EMS call
9 p.m. — 3200 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, No incident found on arrival at dispatch address
9:46 p.m. – 12400 block of West 725 North, Monticello, EMS call
9:46 p.m. – 12200 block of West 725 North, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 8
11:20 a.m. – 400 block of North Arch Street, Monon, EMS call
12:55 p.m. – 1100 block of South Brackney Street, Brookston, EMS call
5:24 p.m. – 6700 block of North Skaggs Court, Monticello, EMS call
6:54 p.m. – 200 block of West Broadway and Railroad Street, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
7:10 p.m. – 100 block of Airport Road, Monticello, Public service assistance, other
7:37 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Road, Monticello, EMS call
8:46 p.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call and Medical assist
10:58 p.m. – 200 block of Ripley and Third Streets, Brookston, Rescue, EMS incident, other
Aug. 9
1:01 a.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Road, Monticello, EMS call and Medical assist
6:28 a.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:50 a.m. – 300 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
8:05 a.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:21 a.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
10:41 a.m. – 3000 block of North Lakeshore Drive, EMS call
10:59 a.m. – 3000 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
11:14 a.m. – 1000 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, Gas leak
12:10 p.m. – 900 block of Calley Drive, Monticello, Carbon monoxide incident
12:21 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
2:33 p.m. – 1800 block of Roundabout, Monticello, EMS call
3:31 p.m. – 1900 block of East 700 South, Reynolds, EMS call
4:30 p.m. – 600 block of Anchor Court, Monticello, EMS call
4:42 p.m. – 4200 block of East 100 North, Monticello, Assist invalid
9:36 p.m. – 1400 block of Brookston, EMS call
Aug. 10
1:25 a.m. – 9800 block of North Downey Drive, Buffalo, EMS call
4:36 a.m. – 1100 block of North US Highway 421, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
8:25 a.m. – 5900 block of East Sheridan Road, Monticello, EMS call
10:35 a.m. – 200 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
11:16 a.m. – 900 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, Biological hazard investigation, none found
2:28 p.m. – 200 block of West Harrison Street, Monon, Rescue, EMS incident, other
3:26 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
6 p.m. – Hanawalt and Illinois Street, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
8:09 p.m. – 4800 block of Northwest Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
9:25 p.m. – 4500 block of East Amos Drive, Monticello, EMS call
9:44 p.m. – 1100 block of Foxwood Drive, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 11
7:55 a.m. – I-65 191 mile-marker, Wolcott, Assist police or other governmental agency
8:18 a.m. – 700 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
2:12 p.m. – 900 block of West Hanawalt Street, Monticello, EMS call
3:09 p.m. – 700 block of West Broadway Street, Monticello, EMS call
5:42 p.m. – 1500 block of West State Road 16, Monon, EMS incident, other
7:06 p.m. – 400 block of South Main Street, Idaville, EMS call
10:06 p.m. – 800 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 12
1:28 a.m. – 600 block of North Elm Street, Monon, EMS call
10:47 a.m. – 6500 block of East Chapman Drive, Monticello, EMS call
11:05 a.m. – 4200 block of North Silver Camp Court, EMS call
12:24 p.m. – 400 block of North Illinois Street, Monticello, EMS call
3:11 p.m. – 4200 block of East Penrod Drive, EMS call
3:57 p.m. – 1000 block of South Prairie Street, Brookston, EMS call
5:04 p.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
5:30 p.m. – 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, EMS call
7:32 p.m. – 700 block of East Washington Street, Monticello, EMS call
9:22 p.m. – 10200 block of West 875 Road North, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
9:27 p.m. – 200 block of North State Road 39, Monticello, EMS call
Aug. 13
11:15 a.m. – 3800 block of East 900 North, Monon, EMS incident, other
12:01 p.m. – 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, EMS call
2:58 p.m. – 100 block of South Countrybrook Drive, Monticello, EMS call
3:16 p.m. – 4500 block of Lynn View Drive, Monticello, EMS call
6:26 p.m. – 800 block of East State Road 18, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
8:30 p.m. – 1100 block of East Ohio Street, Monticello, EMS call