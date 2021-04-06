March 26
3:27 a.m. – 1100 block of North Main Street, Monticello, EMS call
8:11 a.m. – 200 block of East Fisher Street, Monticello, EMS call
8:26 a.m. – 300 block of South Park Drive, Monticello, Assist invalid
11:16 a.m. – 1800 block of West 100 South, Reynolds, EMS call
10:09 p.m. – 900 block of West 800 North, Monticello, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
11:43 p.m. – 800 block of North First Street, Monticello, EMS call
March 27
9:01 a.m. – 200 block of North Illinois Street, Monticello, EMS call
1:26 p.m. – US Hwy 421 and 1000 North, Monon, EMS call
3:46 p.m. – 100 block of South Prairie Street, Brookston, EMS call
4:02 p.m. – 190 mile marker of I65 North, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
5:07 p.m. – Northwest Shafer Drive and Highland Cove, Monticello, EMS call
March 28
8:14 a.m. – 11900 block of West Windsor Road, Monticello, EMS call
4:38 p.m. –900 South and 75 East, Brookston, Motor vehicle accident with injuries
7:47 p.m. – 5200 block of East Bayfront Court, Monticello, EMS cal
11:08 p.m. – 400 block of South First Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
March 29
7:49 a.m. – 600 block of Anchor Court, Monticello, EMS call
9:17 a.m. – 400 block of East 12th Street, Brookston, EMS call
2:38 p.m. – 4700 block of East 100 North, Monticello, No incident found
2:47 p.m. – 1400 block of North Sixth Street, Monticello, Grass fire
2:47 p.m. – 100 block of North 375 East, Monticello, EMS call
3:16 p.m. – 100 block of West Spencer Street, Monticello, Assist invalid
3:46 p.m. – 200 block of West Monroe Street, Monon, EMS call
March 30
10:31 a.m. – 400 block of Maple Street, Monticello, EMS call
3:09 p.m. – 500 block of East Second Street, Brookston, EMS call
March 31
1:59 a.m. – 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue, Monticello, EMS call
9:27 a.m. – 5100 block, Monticello, EMS incident, other
12:26 p.m. – 400 block of East Chestnut Street, Monticello, EMS incident, other
1:49 p.m. – 100 block of South 1300 East, Burnettsville, EMS call
8:49 p.m. – 5000 block of Indiana Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS incident, other
April 1
6:36 a.m. – 1200 block of South Sixth Street, Monticello, EMS call
6:47 a.m. – 700 block of Orchard Lane, Monticello, assist invalid
10:43 a.m. – 100 block of East Washington Street, Monticello, Assist invalid
11:26 a.m. – 12700 block of North 850 West, Monticello, EMS call
12:36 p.m. – 200 block of East Water Tower Drive, Monon, EMS call
6:56 p.m. – 200 block of North Beach Drive, Monticello, EMS call