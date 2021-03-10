MONTICELLO — Organizers of the third installment of the community’s Pack Away Hunger campaign say it was an overall success.
All told, 54,150 meals were packaged between Feb. 13-28 at Monticello United Methodist Church. Nearly 200 volunteers from numerous groups from across White County helped fund and package the meals.
Pack Away Hunger is a non-profit organization devoted to saving the lives of children and others who suffer from hunger.
MUMC Pastor Brian Beeks said a little money goes a long way with Pack Away Hunger.
“We can fund a meal for around 30 cents,” he said. “We were thrilled to be able to pack 54,150 meals.”
In previous years, Pack Away Hunger took place on a Saturday morning with 120-plus volunteers working over the course of two two-hour shifts — all in the morning. Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, the event was spread out over several days after being postponed for all of 2020.
During the last Pack Away Hunger event, in October 2019, the event put together a little more than 40,000 packaged meals, which consist of dried vegetables, soy protein and rice. The meals are simple to prepare, requiring only a pot of water and a spoon.
While Beeks said his church congregation “donated generously” to the campaign, they had plenty of help from partner organizations. Those co-sponsors include Faith Covenant Church of God, Monticello Christian Church, Monticello First Baptist Church, Monticello First Presbyterian Church, Reynolds United Methodist Church, White County Community Counseling, Yeoman United Methodist Church and Zion Bethel Church.
Bill Bean, coordinator of the event, said volunteers worked in teams of eight to 10 people at a table.
“They carefully weighed the dry ingredients, filled and sealed the Nutri-plenty packages,” he said. “We had a wide variety of community groups at those tables — churches, youth groups, scouts, local businesses, service organizations, students, and senior citizens. It was gratifying to see people from all walks of life working together to save lives.”
Bean said the meals will go to hungry people in Haiti and Guatemala; however, they will also feed the hungry in Indiana via Gleaners Food Bank and Midwest Food
Bank in Indianapolis, as well as through Food Finders and White County Food Pantry.
For more information about the mission of Pack Away Hunger, visit www.packawayhunger.org. If interested in participating in the next event, either individually or as a group, contact MUMC at 574-583-5545.