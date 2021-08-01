MONTICELLO — Monticello Christian Church has given a $400 scholarship to Monticello resident Ashlee Banes.
Banes has been accepted into the Master of Social Work program at Indiana University. Her classes begin in August and the scholarship will assist her in purchasing books for the program.
She has worked for four years in mental health, first as a case manager and for the last three years as a supervisor.
In an essay she wrote for the Evangelism/Membership Committee, she said: "During the last year we have been plagued with more than just a pandemic. We have seen first-hand the effects of having a Godless society. We saw what it looked like for people to be so faithless that they were afraid to leave their home, see their families, or go to church."
Banes attends the church on a regular basis.