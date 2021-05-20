MONTICELLO — Stevenson’s Point LLC and Pine View Golf Course will host a fishing and golf tournament to support Bruce Maxson’s treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Maxson was diagnosed with small cell lymphoma in 2013. Since then, he has received multiple rounds of chemotherapy only to develop CLL. He has a stem cell transplant planned for May 27.
Maxson was a self-employed contractor in the White County area. His wife, Missy, works periodically at IU Health White Memorial Hospital. His 14-year-old son, Bryce, is a freshman at Twin Lakes High School.
Maxson helped Bryce with his passion for micro sprint cars until being chronically diagnosed. His mother, Jacque, is leading the fundraising initiative.
“Bruce and his family have and are big supporters in the community. They always lent a hand and paid it forward to those in need in the past, not knowing that they would need the help for themselves,” Jacque said.
The fishing tournament will be June 5-6, all day Saturday until noon on Sunday, at Lot G. These days fall under the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Days” when Indiana residents don’t need a license or trout/salmon stamp to fish public areas. All other fishing regulations still apply.
The tournament was Tom Kaufman’s, a friend of Maxson’s, idea. Kaufman is handling registration and weigh-ins at lot C34. Registration opens May 21 and ends at noon June 5. All contestants must pay a $10 entry fee.
“It [the contest] just kind of hits all bases and it is easy. It covers every bit of the trailer park and the local population," Kaufman said. "Kids love to fish. Adults love to fish. Plus, it is on a DNR free fishing weekend. Everybody can participate."
The contestant who reels the heaviest fish will receive half of the fees collected as a prize.
Stevenson’s also placed a donation jar in their office for people who wish to help, but not compete.
“He’s [Maxson] is just a good friend and a neighbor in the trailer park on Lake Shafer. He is just a good friend that needs some financial assistance,” Kaufman said.
The golf tournament will be June 26 with tee off at 7:30 a.m. Players can register as a team, partial team, or individual.
Prizes will be handed out to first-, second- and third-place winners in the following categories: longest drive, longest putt and closest pin.
Registration is still open and costs include green fees, golf carts, lunch and goody bags.
“Building Hope for Bruce” t-shirts will be on sale at the event with limited supply. The Maxson family is taking pre-orders now.
“The biggest surprise I have encountered has been seeing how many [people] in our community and the Stevenson’s Park community that have giving hearts when it comes to helping those in true need,” Jacque said.
The Maxsons are planning a benefit garage sale July 16-18, as well as a "Be the Match" community drive-thru in the fall. More information will be available later.
For more information, contact Jacque at jmaxson4191975@gmail.com
For updates on the fishing contest, visit the Stevenson’s Point LLC facebook page.
For updates on the golf tournament and t-shirts, visit the Building Hope for Bruce facebook page.