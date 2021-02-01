MONTICELLO — Local attorney Mark Delgado has announced his candidacy for White County prosecutor in 2022.
Delgado, 48, will run on the Republican ticket. He’s been in Monticello operating his law practice for the last 10 years.
“It is my belief that I have the right kind of leadership and experience that can benefit the citizens of White County as their next prosecutor,” Delgado said in a press release Monday afternoon.
The seat is currently held by Robert Guy, who has been White County’s chief prosecutor since the mid-1990s.
Born and raised in Muncie, Delgado graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1991 and entered the US Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge from military service, he studied sociology at Purdue University, from where he earned his bachelor’s degree in less than four years.
He was accepted to Indiana University School of Law Bloomington. While in law school, Delgado said he decided to join the Indiana National Guard and receive his commission in 2001 as a field artillery officer. He finished law school in 2004 after being placed on active duty in 2003.
Delgado returned to Muncie in 2005 and opened up his practice doing primarily criminal defense. He remained in Muncie until he was activated again in 2009 for a deployment to Iraq.
Upon his return in 2010, he moved to Indianapolis, with his wife, Maureen, whom he met at Purdue in 1997, and eventually married in 2012. They have one son, Maxson.
Delgado opened up his practice in 2011 in Monticello, doing primarily criminal defense. He is still a member of the Indiana Army National Guard and has deployed stateside (2003), Iraq (2009-2010), and for both Hurricane Katrina (2005) and Hurricane Harvey (2017).