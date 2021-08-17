MONON — The Town of Monon’s superintendent has issued a water boil alert.
The alert went into effect around 10:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 16) and is expected to stay in place for the next 48 hours, pending the outcome of two “good" water tests.
Town Clerk Treasure Tim Brown says Monon’s water plant lost pressure “a while ago” and one of the wells is out of service and is having maintenance performed on it. He added that “this may (have) had something to do with it.”
Town officials said they will let the public know when the boil alert is lifted.