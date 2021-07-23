JASPER COUNTY — A Monon man was charged with possession of cocaine after he fell asleep outside a Rensselaer business on July 19.
Ariel Maravilla, 28, was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Rensselaer. When a deputy approached the car, he observed Maravilla sleeping inside.
The deputy noticed several alcoholic beverage containers and a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance sitting on the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. He also found a rolled-up dollar bill on Maravilla’s lap.
The powder substance tested positive for cocaine and Maravilla was charged with possession of the drug, a Level 6 felony. He was transported to the Jasper County Jail.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty ini a court of law.