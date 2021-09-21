MONON — The Monon Town and Township Public Library recently was awarded multiple grants totaling more than $15,000 in Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The LSTA technology grant was awarded in the amount of $3,894 to allow the library to purchase iPads, Chromebooks, and a charging cart to support English as a Second Language (ESL) education, as well as digital literacy for basic technology skills.
This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the Indiana State Library.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Their mission has been to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement.
For the past 20 years, their grant making, policy development, and research has helped libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.
The ARPA grant was awarded in the amount of $11,374 via the Indiana State Library and will allow the library to purchase a book bike to ride in community events and around the Monon service area.
The book bike will be able to carry library materials as well as other outreach equipment.
In addition, the library will be using funds to switch all audiovisual cases for DVDs and video games to more secure pinned cases. This will allow the library to leave discs in the cases, reduce theft, and speed up the checkout process for library patrons.
For questions or to inquire about library services and offerings, reach out to Austin Stroud, library director, at astroud@monon.lib.in.us or 219-253-6517.