MONON — After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 health emergency, an area fan-favorite food festival is making a comeback.
The 33rd edition Monon Food Fest will be Saturday, June 5 and it will be in downtown Monon for the first time in several years. It had been staged in past years in Monon Town Park.
The event, a combination of a car show, food vendors, booths for crafts and businesses, and children’s attractions, is sponsored by All Aboard Monon Main Street Association. It will include all the attractions from past years, as well as additional special events.
Most activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the beer and wine garden and entertainment stage will continue until 7 p.m.
Also back with the food fest is the Monon Car Show, which will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrants may register from 9 a.m. to noon and, after judging, there will be an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Cost to participate in the car show is $10.
The food fest will have a variety of ethnic, American and specialty offerings to tempt the taste buds beginning with a breakfast hosted by the Monon Fire Department from 7-10 a.m.. at the fire station, which will also be the First Aid and lost-and-found location.
Monon Food Fest activities for children include a bounce house, pony rides, petting zoo, Bill Marion’s Frisbee dogs in the main area, and a story time and free book giveaway behind the Monon library.
A full day of entertainment will begin with Christian music artist Stephanie Johns at 10 a.m., followed by the McGovern Irish Step Dancers, Mexican vocalist Ernesto Marquez, Eliana Weston and her country band from northern Indiana.
The headline act for the Monon Food Fest will be the Jeremy Vogt Band, of Indianapolis.
With critical acclaim from such industry heavyweights as Billboard and New Music Weekly, the Jeremy Vogt Band performed as the opening act for Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Goo Goo Dolls, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow and Three Doors Down at Plaza Stage concerts at Ruoff Music Center.
Craft vendors and booths manned by local organizations will provide shopping, entertainment and educational opportunities for food fest-goers.
Additional information may be found on the All Aboard Monon Main Street Association and the Monon Food Fest Facebook pages or contact AAMMSA president Jim Davis 219-863-4967.