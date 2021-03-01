MONTICELLO — A Monon firefighter was injured Monday morning while battling a rural house fire between Monticello and Monon.
Trey Cobb suffered a shoulder injury and was transported to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to Robert Hickman, division chief for the Monticello Fire Department.
The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. at 3756 E. Polk Loop.
“The residence is located in the Monon Fire Department’s jurisdiction but the Monticello and Buffalo fire departments were also called for mutual aid,” Hickman stated in a press release.
When units from the White County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they reported flames emerging through the roof. Monticello firefighters arrived a short time later to find a fully involved attic fire.
Buffalo and Monon firefighters arrived and began their attack, but the fire quickly spread to an adjacent utility pole, causing an energized power line to drop to the ground and arc. Hickman said linesmen from Carroll White REMC were able to quickly de-energize the line.
Hickman said no one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs in the residence were able to escape – one of them suffering burns and smoke inhalation.
“The attic was totally destroyed and there was heavy water damage throughout the rest of the house,” he said.
An investigator from the Monticello Fire Department determined the fire started in the kitchen, above the microwave but were unable to determine why.