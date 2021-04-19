April 12, 2021
President Dick Stimmel called the April 12 meeting of MCPS to order at 11:07 a.m. by leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Linda Moncel moved to accept the minutes of the March meeting. Jim Davis seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry distributed the financial report. Alene McKinley moved to accept as presented. Karilyn Brown seconded. Motion carried.
Julie Gutwein introduced Todd Zeiger the director of the northern region of Indiana Landmarks.
Jim Davis showed a video of the work being down in the interior of the theater.
Secretary Julie Gutwein reported that she has not had a reply from the SIA grant application. She is in the process of preparing another grant application for the interior construction.
MCPS will be managing and staffing the Little League concession stands this season. Because not as many participants have signed up, there may not be games in Buffalo or Reynolds. When the game schedule is complete, Dick Stimmel will assign the volunteer work schedule.
Jim Davis gave an update on the June 5 Food Fest event. MCPS will have a tag sale in the former Coke building as a fundraiser. They will be accepting items for the sale soon.
It was suggested to change to date for decorating the Civic Center for Christmas from the second Monday to an earlier day in order that the building will be decorated for events happening earlier in the month. That date will be decided at a later meeting.
Todd Zeiger asked about immediate funding needs for the exterior of the theater building. He explained that because the building is within the National Register of Historic Places district, MCPS is eligible to apply for a Historic Preservation Fund Grant. This is a matching grant. The society needs to prove it has its share of the match either in cash or pledges to be considered. Zeiger will send information to the Society.
He also gave a suggestion for another funding opportunity through OCRA - Historic Renovation Grant. That grant is focused on commercial properties. MCPS would apply for the commercial store fronts in the building. Zeiger then explained the Indiana Landmarks Revolving Loan program.
At 12:05 p.m., Linda Moncel moved for adjournment. Alene McKinley seconded. Meeting adjourned. The officers took Todd Zeiger and interested MCPS members to the theater.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Julie Gutwein, Devon Querry, Alene McKinley, Candy Melton, Phyllis Onken, Deb Vandervort, Al Smith, Ginny VanMeter, Karilyn Brown, Linda Moncel, Mary Beth Woodcock, Alicia Hufford, Rosie Cooley, Todd Zeiger.