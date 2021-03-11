March 8, 2021
President Dick Stimmel opened the March 8 meeting of MCPS at 11:03 a.m. by leading the pledge to the flag.
Jim Davis moved to approve the minutes of the February meeting as presented. Phyllis Onken seconded. Motion carried.
Treasurer Devon Querry presented the financial report. There was not much activity financially in the past month. There was discussion regarding the cost of disposal for the refuse from the interior of the theater. Much is, and will continue to be, concrete from tearing out the floors. A suggestion was made to investigate having the concrete crushed to be used as rip rap. Jim Davis will check with the county highway department about the possibility. Debbie Vandervort moved to accept the report. Connie Linback seconded. Motion carried.
Theater report: Godlove Enterprises evaluated the plumbing and drainage situation. None of the existing plumbing system can be utilized. The new system that will be installed will meet all code requirements. Contractor Paul Schutter has been on the site regularly and progress is being made.
MCPS will have a sale during the June 5 Monon Food Fest. The MCPS sale will be at the old Coke building. Julie Gutwein and Debbie Vandervort will be in charge of the sale. Details and publicity will be available closer to the date.
Dick Stimmel and Alene McKinley shared vintage pictures and other ephemera from Monon’s past.
Julie Gutwein has made an album from the vintage Monon postcards and other historical items that recently were donated to the Society. It will remain in the Civic Center.
The next meeting will be Monday, April 12 at 11 a.m.
Devon Querry moved for adjournment at 11:36 a.m. Alicia Hufford seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Attendance: Dick Stimmel, Jim Davis, Devon Querry, Julie Gutwein, Alene McKinley, Debbie Vandervort, Phyllis Onken, Connie Linback, Alicia Hufford.