A rural Sheldon couple noticed hundreds of monarch butterflies in their yard on Sept. 23.
Melvin Hasbargen and wife Bonnie Hoagland Hasbargen said they have had monarchs in their yard in the past as the butteries make their migration path.
Mevlin said he has never seen so many monarchs in one place, noting that they swarmed around him as he walked through the yard.
The number of monarchs at the residence diminished by afternoon as the butterflies continued on with their migration.
The monarch butterfly is the state insect of Illinois.
According to information from the U.S. Forest Service website, monarch butterflies in the eastern portions of North American overwinter in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico. They do so from October to late March.
The U.S. Forest Service notes that the monarch butterfly is the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration as birds do. They use cues from the environment to know when it is time to travel south for the winter months. Some monarchs will travel as much as 3,000 miles to reach their overwinter destination.