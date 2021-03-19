DeMOTTE — American Reformed Church in DeMotte will host a mobile food pantry on Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or all food is distributed.
The church is located at 1021 S. Halleck St. in DeMotte.
The food pantry is sponsored by Anthem. Due to COVID-19, this will be a DRIVE- THROUGH distribution. We ask that all clients REMAIN IN THEIR VEHICLES at all times, and that NO ONE ARRIVES PRIOR TO 9:30 AM CST (10:30 AM EST).
The mobile food pantry is provided by Food Finders, part of the Feeding America Initiative. It is meant to supplement the local food pantries, not replace them. Jasper County has been identified as an area in need of additional food for low- and no-income individuals and families.
Monthly income guidelines for recipients are as follows according to household size: 1 — $1,926; 2 — $2,607; 3 — $3,289; 4 — $3,970; 5 — $4,652; 6 — $5,333.
For each additional household member, add $682 per month.
Possible items to be distributed March 26th at the mobile food pantry include: frozen meat, breads and baked goods, beverages, fresh produce, snacks and dry goods and pasta and laundry soap.
Please bring a laundry basket or box to carry items home.
For additional information, contact Alex Buckles at abuckles@food-finders.org, or Food Finders at (765) 471-0062.
St. A in Rensselaer
to hold rummage sale
RENSSELAER — The Saint Augustine Catholic Church will hold a rummage sale on March 26-27 in the church basement.
The church is located at 318 N. McKinley Avenue. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
Masks are required in the building. Rummage items may be dropped off at the church until March 21.
Blood drive at Remington March 26
REMINGTON — A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Friday, March 26 from 2-6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Apostolic Church’s Fellowship Hall.