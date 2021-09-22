Vaccine

File photo

MONTICELLO — The Indiana State Department of Health will have a mobile clinic for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The clinic will be noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 and Sept. 25 at the Ivy Tech-Monticello parking lot located at 1017 O’Connor Blvd., Monticello.

PCR and POC testing will also be available at the site. Scheduling can be done ahead of time at ourshot.in.gov.

Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduling an appointment is encouraged.

People who have questions may call the White County Health Department at 574-583-8254.

