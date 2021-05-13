Jasper County, Indiana, Mini 4-H members had their first Mini 4-H workshop of the year in April. They were able to learn about 4-H and recite the 4-H and American pledge to start the meeting. They also rotated around to different stations where they learned about future possible 4-H projects. Finally, they were able to plant their very own sunflower seeds with the hopes of exhibiting the growing flowers at the county fair in July. There were approximately 60 mini 4-H members in attendance. The Mini 4-H leaders look forward to hosting another Mini 4-H meeting in May and a Mini 4-H Day Camp in June.
4-H Livestock Tagging Days
Throughout the month of April and May the 4-H members with various livestock species are required to get the proper identification for their 4-H animals. There are various requirements for 4-H animals depending on their specie. This is an important step for any livestock producer as proper livestock identification is a vital part of raising livestock as it aids the producer in keeping accurate records and assist in proper biosecurity measures. The 4-H program was able to have successful tagging days where we tagged Beef Cattle, Dairy Steers, Sheep, and Goats.
4-H Road Show
We are excited to invite youth in grades 7-12 to participate in 18 days of fun and learning about a wide range of topics! Enrollment in 4-H is not required. The Indiana 4-H Road Show includes parts of the 4-H Academy @ Purdue, State 4-H Junior Leader Conference, and 4-H Round-Up in a series of one-day sessions.
Instead of bringing several hundred people together in one location for these events, we are taking them closer to you this summer! Each session will be held in multiple counties around the State of Indiana. You’ll be able to gather in person with other students who are interested in topics similar to you. During each session, you’ll hear from campus experts virtually and interact with others at your site while you participate in hands-on activities at the in-person location you choose.
More information on the sessions is included on the website: purdue.ag/4hroadshow Once you have identified sessions that interest you, click on the registration link in 4Honline to select the sessions and sites where you will attend. Registrations are due by June 1st. Each day’s session will begin with on-site check-in at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The program begins at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be held at noon, and the program will conclude following the afternoon program at 3:30 p.m. Registration is $25 per person for each day, or $100 for 5 days.