The 2020-21 Vermilion Valley Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball team includes two Milford players.
Junior Anna Hagen from Milford was named to the first team. Tiffany Schroeder, a Milford junior, was named in special mention honors.
Windy with rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Windy with rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 6:43 pm
The 2020-21 Vermilion Valley Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball team includes two Milford players.
Junior Anna Hagen from Milford was named to the first team. Tiffany Schroeder, a Milford junior, was named in special mention honors.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription