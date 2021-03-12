Listen to this article

MILFORD, ILLINOIS — Milford Grade School students have been named Students of the Month for February.

Those students include:

— Kindergarten — Lisa Homerding: Josie Hornbuckle and Madison Ealy

— Kindergarten — Kristi Liefer: Kinsley Bossong and Veronica Cruz

— First Grade — Brenna Schroeder: Liam Benoit

— First Grade — Nickole Carson: Aryanna Hardwick

— Second Grade — Lindsay Maple: Carter McConnell and Urijah Allen

— Second Grade — Kacey Bossong: Cooper Brazel and Zachary White

— Third Grade — Jenny Rutledge: Clara Runner and Greyson Tracy

— Third Grade — Michelle Schoolman: Rylee Woodby

— Fourth Grade — Kaity Johnson: Ryder Lucht

— Fourth Grade — Shauna Fleming: Evan Havens

— Fifth Grade — Mitzi Fox: Cole Bennett

— Firth Grade — Mallory Brittenham: Mallory Hudson

— Sixth Grade junior high teachers: Noah Brittenham and Brycea Brown

— Seventh Grade junior high teachers: Erica Felton and Dylan Trumann

— Eighth Grade junior high teachers: Kris Butler and Colt Halpin

