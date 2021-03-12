MILFORD, ILLINOIS — Milford Grade School students have been named Students of the Month for February.
Those students include:
— Kindergarten — Lisa Homerding: Josie Hornbuckle and Madison Ealy
— Kindergarten — Kristi Liefer: Kinsley Bossong and Veronica Cruz
— First Grade — Brenna Schroeder: Liam Benoit
— First Grade — Nickole Carson: Aryanna Hardwick
— Second Grade — Lindsay Maple: Carter McConnell and Urijah Allen
— Second Grade — Kacey Bossong: Cooper Brazel and Zachary White
— Third Grade — Jenny Rutledge: Clara Runner and Greyson Tracy
— Third Grade — Michelle Schoolman: Rylee Woodby
— Fourth Grade — Kaity Johnson: Ryder Lucht
— Fourth Grade — Shauna Fleming: Evan Havens
— Fifth Grade — Mitzi Fox: Cole Bennett
— Firth Grade — Mallory Brittenham: Mallory Hudson
— Sixth Grade junior high teachers: Noah Brittenham and Brycea Brown
— Seventh Grade junior high teachers: Erica Felton and Dylan Trumann
— Eighth Grade junior high teachers: Kris Butler and Colt Halpin