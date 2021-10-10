PAXTON—Eight schools traveled to PBL highschool over the weekend for the annual volleyball classic. Amoung the eight schools were two Iroquois county schools. Cissna Park faced PBL to start the tournament. The Panthers controlled the match throughout topping the Timberwolves 25-18 and 25-22. Champaign Central was next for Cissna Park. Central, who went undefeated in pool play, defeated the Timberwolves in straight sets 25-11 and 25-22. Cissna Park finished pool play against Lexington. The Timberwolves dropped the first set 27-25. The set, another close one, went in favor of Cissna Park 25-23. Lexington got their first win of the day taking the third set 15-8.
Milford defeated Rantoul to begin pool play. They 25-14 and 25-12. The Bearcats second match was against GCMS. It took the Falcons three sets but they defeated Milford 25-22, 19-25 and 16-14. Milford finished off pool play against Monticello winning in straight sets 25-13 and 25-19.
The third place match pitted the GCMS Falcons against the PBL Panthers. PBL took third place in straight sets 25-21 and 25-21. The championship game pitted Champaign Central against Milford. Both sets were close but Champaign Central won the championship 26-24 and 25-22.