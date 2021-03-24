Milford defeated Oakwood in volleyball March 23 by scores of 25-19, 25-11.
Stats for Milford include: Aces — Emmaleah Marshino (4); Kills — Brynlee Wright (7) Caley Mowrey (6) and Digs — Anna McEwen (6).
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 3:48 pm
