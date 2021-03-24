Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 42F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 42F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.