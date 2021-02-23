Hoopeston Area High School and Milford High School clashed in boys’ basketball action Saturday night in Hoopeston.
Milford took an early lead and didn’t let up for the rest of the game, defeating Hoopeston Area 58-27.
Milford’s William Teig led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Trace Flemming with 10 points, Aaron Banning with nine, Trey Totheroh had eight, Luke McCabe had six points, Warren had four points and Portwood and White had three points.
Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown led the team in scoring with 11 points. Chris Catron had five points, Derek Drayer had four points, Preston Van de Veer had three points and Owen Root and Nick Hofer each had two points.