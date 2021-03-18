Milford defeated Armstrong Potomac 25-15,25-20 in volleyball action March 17.
Leaders for Milford include - Kills - Caley Mowrey (13) and assists - Hunter Mowrey (18).
Milford is now 2-0.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 8:58 pm
