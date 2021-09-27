MILFORD, ILLINOIS — Art and Phyllis (Hagebusch) Murray of Milford, Illinois, will celebrate 70 years of marriage.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sugar Creek Barn in Milford and is being hosted by the couple’s family.
They are the parents of: Rob (Janice) Murray of Milford, Illinois; Chris (Lisa) Murray or Ballwin, Missouri; Lori Murray of Urbana, Illinois; and Carol Murray of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. They have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Art is the CEO of Citizens State Bank in Milford.
Any and all friends and family are welcome to attend.