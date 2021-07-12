LOGANSPORT — The DeMotte-based Midwest Rockets rocked the State Tournament held at Logansport High School July 8-11.
The team, formerly known as the Screwballs, were .500 at the tourney but did qualify to move on to the Ohio Valley Regional Championship Tournament, which is set for July 15-18 in Green Bay, Ohio.
Unfortunately, due to prior commitments, the team will be unable to attend.
The Rockets opened the tournament with a decisive 5-0 win over the Southern Indiana Shockers. Rocket pitcher Andy Shrock threw a complete game in the shutout, giving up just three hits in the effort.
In their second match-up, played on Saturday, July 10, the team unfortunately fell 7-0 to the NWI Rippers despite a complete game outing by Jason Orsag.
The Rockets turned the tables by a similar score in their second Saturday game as they defeated the Munster Hitmen, 7-0.
Sunday’s game was a different story for the boys, however, as they dropped a 12-0 drubbing to the eventual state champions from Highland.
Orsag and Jon Lieber both hit .500 for the Rockets over the tourney and Skylar Martin cranked an inside-the-park home run for the team.
Coach Steve Schmidt was proud of his team despite the losses.
“This was all of our players first time ever playing on an all-turf field and they handled the turf very well,” he said.