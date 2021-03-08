The Hoopeston Area Middle School Spelling Team secured a first place finish at the County Sectionals, which were held at Rossville-Alvin on March 2.
Landen Douglass scored a perfect score of 15 at that contest and the team earned a high score of 54 at this event.
Winning at Sectionals advanced the team to the Vermilion County Finals which were held on March 4 at Danville Area Community College.
The HAMS Spelling Team won first place at County Finals, scoring a 61, which was a margin of three words higher than the second place team from Salt Fork.