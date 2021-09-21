Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.