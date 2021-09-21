Cornjerkers Regional Pic 1.jpg

The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team won the regional championship in a game against GCMS Monday. They will travel to St. Joseph for sectionals Saturday.
The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team took home the regional championship Monday.

The Cornjerkers made it to the regional championship after defeating Iroquois West 8-4 Saturday in Bismarck.

Pitcher Braydon Walder (5-1) recorded the win for the Cornjerkers.

Zach Huchel led the Cornjerkers in offense by going 3-4 with three RBI. Reydon Montez went 1-3 with one RBI.

Hoopeston Area went into Monday's regional championship against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with a 17-2 season record.

The Cornjerker defeated GCMS 1-0 with Huchel getting the win on the pitching mound.

Walder led the team on offense going 1-3 with one RBI.

Hoopeston Area will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. when the travel to St. Joseph for sectionals.

