The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team took home the regional championship Monday.
The Cornjerkers made it to the regional championship after defeating Iroquois West 8-4 Saturday in Bismarck.
Pitcher Braydon Walder (5-1) recorded the win for the Cornjerkers.
Zach Huchel led the Cornjerkers in offense by going 3-4 with three RBI. Reydon Montez went 1-3 with one RBI.
Hoopeston Area went into Monday's regional championship against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with a 17-2 season record.
The Cornjerker defeated GCMS 1-0 with Huchel getting the win on the pitching mound.
Walder led the team on offense going 1-3 with one RBI.
Hoopeston Area will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. when the travel to St. Joseph for sectionals.