LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Meridian Health Services and Home with Hope in Lafayette received grant funding from North Central Health Services (NCHS) for facilities and programs to help men, women and mothers struggling to overcome substance use through recovery.
Home with Hope’s residents participate in a number of services and referrals for those in need of assistance in their facilities—a 25-bed Men’s Recovery Residence, a 24-bed Women’s Recovery Center for women without children and four apartments for women with children. Within the next several months, Meridian will be adding more services including a Maternal Treatment Program and expansion of the Men and Women’s Recovery Homes once the merger is complete.
“In 2018, the North Central Health Services Community Health Needs Assessment identified recovery services as an area of need for our community. During current community conversations and with the pandemic, we know that substance use is on the rise and poses a threat to the well-being of our community,” said Stephanie Long, President & CEO of NCHS. “The Home with Hope revitalization project aligns with the NCHS community strategic partnerships to support evidence-based substance use prevention programs and expand and enhance recovery housing.”
Men’s Recovery Residence grant award total: $114,143.39
- Program includes: Peer Recovery Coaching, Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOT), Individual Therapy, Skill Building, Connection to Employers, Case Management and Sober Recovery Housing
- Residents have access to continuum of recovery services including: Inpatient, Outpatient and Transitional Living
- Program connects to a variety of community resources within Tippecanoe and other counties
Women’s Recovery Residence grant award total: $750,896.62
- Included is Meridian’s Maternal Treatment Program
- At least a 6 month program for pregnant mothers and post-partum up to 2 years of age
- Learn how to be recovered while learning to parent and become independent
- Collaborations with local physicians for MAT treatment during pregnancy
Women with Children Apartments
- Often women put off seeking recovery because there is no one left to take care of their children.
- Women will be able to work on their recovery while providing a safe space for their children.
- Supportive environment reinforcing positive parenting skills.
- Connection to community resources for education and child care.
- Includes Women’s only IOT
- Addresses women specific needs in recovery such as: trauma, relationships, parenting, recovery and developing positive supports
- Safe environment for women to process their experiences in substance use disorder
- Evidenced base curriculum: “Helping Women Recovery”
Women’s only recovery residence
- Safe environment to build recovery skills and seek support
- Program includes: Peer Recovery Coaching, IOT, Individual Therapy, Skill Building, Connection to Employers, Case Management and Sober Recovery Housing
- Residents have access to continuum of recovery services including: Inpatient, Outpatient and Transitional Living
- Program connects to a variety of community resources within Tippecanoe and other counties
Hank Milius, President and CEO of Meridian added, “Creating healthier communities require strong community partnerships. I am pleased that NCHS and the Lafayette community have demonstrated a commitment to support our efforts in addiction treatment and whole-person health.” Meridian received letters of support from 11 area agencies supporting the ongoing collaboration of recovery services in the Lafayette community. This grant will allow the community to receive enhanced recovery services while continuing to connect those seeking recovery to community resources. Recovery is more sustainable when the community is involved and the person connected to resources in the community they live.