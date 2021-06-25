RENSSELAER — The Saint Joseph’s College campus could see some increased traffic this fall if its new proposed center takes off.
College officials announced last month that they will be creating the Academic, Business and Mentoring Center on campus. It will provide online classes for students, who will be guided by tutors as needed.
Students will interact with business mentors as well. The mentors will introduce students to the world of work with internships with local businesses a possibility.
The center will provide computers as well as facilitators to help students navigate class work, interact with fellow students and network with potential employees.
According to SJC officials, “The Academic, Business and Mentoring Center will provide the benefits of online learning with the communal advantages of traditional liberal arts learning. The center will also seek to bridge the technological gap between those who have ready access to technology and the internet and those who may not be so fortunate.”
The center will provide a “state-of-the-art” computer classroom with internet connectivity at SJC; degree and certificate programs offered by SJC university partners; credit programs offered by university partners transferable to other institutions; introductory workshops for individuals seeking to explore career opportunities or to hone business skills; affordable tuition for “state-of-the-art” programs; and more.
For more information, contact Beth Graf at bgraf@saintjoe.edu or call (219) 866-6000, extension 2014.
SJC currently offers certifications for clinical medical assistants and nursing assistants as well as phlebotomy and EKG certifications. A CPR training course was also added recently.
The college announced it will add another certification program this fall. Those seeking certifications in Medical Billing and Coding will have the opportunity to do so.
Billing and coding specialists are responsible for processing health insurance claims. There is a expansive range of opportunities for those certified, including hospitals, physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, dental offices, home healthcare agencies, mental health facilities and insurance companies and consulting firms.
Since beginning its certifications program, SJC has graduated 25 medical assists and three phlebotomists, with a majority of the graduates employed in a medical facility.