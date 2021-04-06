Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
This eight-hour training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to appropriate care.
The course is recommended for: Employers, Police officers, Hospital staff, First responders, Faith leaders, Community members and Caring individuals.
The course covers the following subjects: common signs and symptoms of mental illness; common signs and symptoms of substance use; how to interact with a person in crisis; how to connect the person with help; and how to administer naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose.
The course will teach you how to apply the ALGEE action plan:
·Assess for risk of suicide or harm
• Listen nonjudgmentally
• Give reassurance and information
• Encourage appropriate professional help
• Encourage self-help and other support strategies
The youth Mental Health First Aid course will be presented from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14 at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St. in Danville.
The adult Mental Health First Aid course will take place from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28 at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St. in Danville.
Contact Beth Bray Knecht at 217-516-2298 or bethbrayknecht16@gmail.com to register for either course.