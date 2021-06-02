Community members gathered in Legion Park for the Memorial Day service May 31.
Legion Post 23 members conducted the service, with Rodger Fehland as guest speaker. Earl Kroll sang and Pastor Ryan Mustered provided the prayers.
Fehlend, a Unit 9 history teacher, spoke. “Freedom is not free,” he started. “It sounds like a bumper sticker slogan, a throw away line said by patriots to those we suspect are not. But the message is one of sacrifice and subsequently gratitude. Freedom paid for by Christ, defended by man.
“I’m a history teacher and I’d like to take the opportunity to reintroduce to you some key concepts and events that I believe exemplify the message here today. We’re all here to show reverence to the fallen and support to the grieving. We want to continue this part of American history as a community and I was honored to be asked to speak today.
“In 1776 the founders declared our independence from Great Britain. I’m not here to go into great detail about our founding document or the war for independence, but I do want to highlight a common theme that runs through our history and maybe address the question, why do we have holidays?
“The founders were steeped in the Scottish Enlightenment and intrigued by the philosophy that was the result. How to put that into practice? Can it be done? If so, do we have the courage to follow our convictions. Thomas Jefferson was primary author of our founding document. He was a member of a five-man committee charged with the task of putting to paper the reasons for our separation from Britain. He took it even further than a mere list of grievances. He laid out a goal for America, one with the highest standards for a virtuous people; an invitation to the people of the world to stand up for themselves against the forces of tyranny and control. You see, freedom is not the norm. The history of the world is cold and dark and oppressive to individual liberty. In the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson used the phrase “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. This was the take on the philosophy of John Locke, who had a heavy influence on our founding fathers. He explained natural rights as recognized in a civil society. Locke cited life, liberty and property, none of which matters much without the other two. They are inseparable and we believe they are worth fighting for. He reasoned that people have the right to do so justifiably. But would we do so?
“My students have asked me from time to time ‘why are you always in a good mood?’ ‘Why wouldn’t I be’ is my response and if they persist I tell them this. I’m happy because I’m grateful. I’m grateful to God, to my family, to my country, to thousands upon thousands of people I will never know or be able to thank, and maybe I’m under estimating that number.
“I’m grateful to God because I’m a Christian and I understand that my freedom was paid for by Jesus Christ upon the Cross. I’m grateful for my family, going back generations, made sacrifices and took risks for me to be standing here today.
“I’m grateful to my country because I know this standard of living, this freedom, had a price. We are here today. We know members of our family and community past and present who gave their youth, their innocence. They left their blood on foreign soil, and in some cases our own soil. Some gave it all. What Lincoln called that last full measure of devotion. So you see, the only thing that those people who gave so much of themselves want from us is for us to live up to our fullest potential as free men. To be respectful of our neighbors. To preserve our history. To do what’s necessary so the next generation prospers, or simply put, leave the place in better shape than you found it.
“How could I be anything but happy to have such a great opportunity each day to make a difference. We all have that opportunity. All of us are here right now and we can make the choice to serve. The founders believed in a civil society where the individual is unique and given two responsibilities. The first is to provide for your family. The second is to go out in the community and do great things. Some of my students always ask ‘what are the great things?’ Whatever you are capable of doing. Our community benefits immensely from people voluntarily doing the best they can. We need mechanics and nurses and baby sitters and roofers and ministers, you get the idea. When you can count on your neighbors to work hard and be honest in their dealings, excellent at what they do as individuals, the entire community is lifted up.
“This is where the civil society intercedes with military service. Sometimes providing security for your family the great things that you do have a cost. There is a pain that has to be endured by your loved ones and your community. Patriots know this. This is why we gather on Memorial Day.”
He noted that the first such recognition of the sacrifices those in the military gave was in 1868, with Decoration Day. Through the years it has become known as Memorial Day and became a federal holiday.
He read from the Sullivan Ballou letter, a major in the Union Army, which he wrote to his wife. He knew that he could be killed, Fehland said, yet also believed in the cause.
Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, he said, also “pays homage to the fallen but he speaks to the living. “Don’t forget what was done here, and don’t let them down by giving up on the cause. The U.S. Constitution and the union of states is the best hope to govern humanity. He made it a point to emphasize the goal set by the founders in 1776, the fore score and seven years ago, he reference the Declaration. No nation had every been founded on the principles of liberty and equality before. It had to be purchased with blood. The responsibility to keep it rests with the living of every generation, and there’s a cost to be paid. We the living have always been blessed by those willing to charge into harms way, despite their fear, like Sullivan Ballou did. They pay that price for us. That’s valor.
“Lincoln spoke only 10 sentences, there were 272 words. Just over two minutes. He followed a speech that took up over two hours. The audience didn’t realize that he was done.” Fehland said some of the audience members applauded out of courtesy.
“After the fact it was celebrated as one of the greatest speeches in history, taken note of his generosity of spirit. Lincoln never used the word I in the speech and there was no bitterness or vindictiveness in the speech towards the Rebels, and the war was still going. He simply made the appeal to the hearts of his countrymen — take ownership of their individual responsibility or that role in a civil society.
“So what does this all mean today? How can we repay those who have given that last full measure of devotion? We do the best we can with our gifts and the time that we’ve been given. We strive to live a life of integrity. We show up for our neighbors. We preserve our history. We celebrate our holidays. History has come under fire recently. It’s a complicated thing. It’s made by complicated individuals.
“Mark Twain once said it’s impossible to ever record history objectively, meaning it is always subject to interpretation. Perhaps that’s true. We can only be a nation though if we agree on what is normal, what is our center. When a country loses sight of its faith and and its founding principles, it becomes unmoored, like a ship tossed at sea. We need our history to help bind us, not divide us. We are here today because we still believe in those principles. We are born with God-given rights protected by our government, not bestowed by it. We still believe in the rule of law, we believe in limited government, free market, meritocracy. We believe we have the right to defend ourselves. Those who have fought and died for this country did so because they knew freedom is not free. They are our heroes because they went into harm’s way knowing what the costs might be and they did it anyway. We will forever be grateful.
“Those of you who served our country, the men and women of America’s armed forces, we thank you. We thank you, first responders who are here today. We know your days can turn quite treacherous without warning. God bless you for going out into the community and doing great things. We have holidays like this because of people like you.”