Meet Shredder!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Shredder, a little bundle of energy who is current on vaccinations and is neutered.
Yes, he does have one eye, but that does not stop him from being a feisty dude. He is a lover and will make a great household pet.
Shredder’s birth date is Oct. 30, 2020, and his intake weight was 4.4 pounds
To visit Shredder or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time are mop heads and little bites dog food. We could use a couple of soft pet cone recovery collars which will make it so much easier for them to eat and get around.
Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Our shelter is still in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs, as well as clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.