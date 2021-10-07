Meet Noah!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Noah, a sweet, tiny female kitten waiting for her forever home.
Noah is current on her vaccinations but will need a booster kitten vaccination. Her birthdate is July 27, 2021; with an intake weight of 1.19 pounds.
She arrived at Happy Tails on Sept. 29.
To visit Noah or any of the other shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on social media, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email happytails@urhere.net. Be sure to leave a name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is volunteers as the shelter will be losing three of its senior volunteers during the winter. Dry kitten food and wet cat food are also needed.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. Call Madison at 574-808-9737 to set up a time to help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs.