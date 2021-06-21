Meet Lloyd!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lloyd, a 3-year-old hound mix with brindle coloring.
He has been neutered and is current with vaccinations. Lloyd is a thin boy and will need to put some weight on his bones. He is on special food at the present time and not allowed any treats to help him healthy for his forever family.
To visit Lloyd or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time are mop heads and a humidifier. We could use a couple of Soft Pet Cone Recovery collars (sizes medium and large), which will make it so much easier for them to eat and get around. Our
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Our shelter is also still in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs, as well as clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.